Watch the Leonids meteor shower as it peaks at up to 15 meteors per hour

Skywatchers are invited to enjoy the Leonids meteor shower on Monday night, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

The phenomenon will occur from the night of November 17 into the early morning of November 18, with a projected peak rate of around 15 meteors per hour. The radiant — the point in the sky from which the meteors appear to originate — lies in the constellation Leo.

Leo, one of the ancient zodiac constellations, has long been recognised for its striking form resembling a lion with its head facing west and tail extending eastward. Its brightest star, Regulus, also known as the Lion’s Heart, marks the constellation’s prominent position in the night sky and serves as the radiant of the famous Leonids.