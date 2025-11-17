TMD issues alert no.6 as early winter brings sharp 4–7°C temperature drop

The Meteorological Department has issued advisory no.6, warning that a strong cold airmass is spreading over upper Thailand, bringing volatile weather, heavy rain in the South and strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand until November 23.
From November 17–23, upper Thailand will see unsettled conditions, with rain increasing first in the Northeast, followed by the East, Central region — including Bangkok and surrounding provinces — and the North.
A marked change is expected between November 19–20, when temperatures are forecast to fall sharply. The Northeast will see a drop of 5–7°C, the North 4–6°C, while the Central region, including Bangkok, its vicinity, and the East will experience a decline of 2–5°C.
The TMD urged residents to prepare for colder, windy conditions and to guard against fire hazards due to dry, gusty weather. Farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops as a strong high-pressure system from China pushes southwards over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
In the South, rainfall will intensify between November 18–23, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas as the strengthened northeast monsoon interacts with an easterly wind surge.
The Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will see strong waves, with heights of 2–3 metres in the Gulf and about 2 metres in the upper Andaman. Offshore areas could see waves of 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms.
Residents in the South are advised to brace for heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and run-off, particularly in foothill areas, near waterways and in low-lying zones.
People along the eastern coast of the South should also be cautious of waves crashing onto the shore. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to navigate with care and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Small boats in the Gulf and offshore areas of the Andaman Sea should remain ashore between November 19–23.
The public is advised to stay updated with announcements from the TMD via its website or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 (24 hours).