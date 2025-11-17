TMD issues alert no.6 as early winter brings sharp 4–7°C temperature drop

The Meteorological Department has issued advisory no.6, warning that a strong cold airmass is spreading over upper Thailand, bringing volatile weather, heavy rain in the South and strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand until November 23.

From November 17–23, upper Thailand will see unsettled conditions, with rain increasing first in the Northeast, followed by the East, Central region — including Bangkok and surrounding provinces — and the North.

A marked change is expected between November 19–20, when temperatures are forecast to fall sharply. The Northeast will see a drop of 5–7°C, the North 4–6°C, while the Central region, including Bangkok, its vicinity, and the East will experience a decline of 2–5°C.

The TMD urged residents to prepare for colder, windy conditions and to guard against fire hazards due to dry, gusty weather. Farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops as a strong high-pressure system from China pushes southwards over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.