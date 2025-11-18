Strong high-pressure system brings sharp temperature drop and strong winds to northern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a strong high-pressure system from China has extended into the upper Northeast and is expected to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea by 18 November. At the same time, easterly winds continue to prevail over the upper regions.

During the initial period, the upper country will experience variable weather with isolated rain.

From November 19-20, however, conditions will shift to cool to cold mornings, accompanied by a notable drop in temperature and strong winds across upper Thailand.

The TMD advises residents in these regions to take care of their health due to rapidly changing temperatures, while farmers should take precautions to prevent crop damage.

In the South, the moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf, the South, and the upper Andaman Sea is strengthening, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. All vessels are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas.