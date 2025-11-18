Strong high-pressure system brings sharp temperature drop and strong winds to northern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a strong high-pressure system from China has extended into the upper Northeast and is expected to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea by 18 November. At the same time, easterly winds continue to prevail over the upper regions.
During the initial period, the upper country will experience variable weather with isolated rain.
From November 19-20, however, conditions will shift to cool to cold mornings, accompanied by a notable drop in temperature and strong winds across upper Thailand.
The TMD advises residents in these regions to take care of their health due to rapidly changing temperatures, while farmers should take precautions to prevent crop damage.
In the South, the moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf, the South, and the upper Andaman Sea is strengthening, bringing isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. All vessels are urged to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Scattered rains mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan and Phrae. Minimum temperature: 18-22 °C. Maximum temperature: 25-29 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 6-14 °C.
Northeast: Cool and 3-5 °C drop in temperature with strong wind and isolated light rains. Minimum temperature: 16-20 °C. Maximum temperature: 26-29 °C. Cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 8-15 °C.
Central: Cool and 1-3 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Scattered rains mostly in Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature: 19-22 °C. Maximum temperature: 27-30 °C.
East: Cool and 1-3 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Scattered rain mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature: 19-22 °C. Maximum temperature: 29-31 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres, about 2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla. Minimum temperature: 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature: 26-30 °C. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature: 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature: 28-31 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres, 2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Cool and 1-3 °C drop in temperature with strong wind and scattered rain. Minimum temperature: 20-22 °C. Maximum temperature: 28-30 °C.