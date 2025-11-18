Tboung Khmum uncovered as scam-gang stronghold hidden from media scrutiny

A representative from the Immanuel Foundation (IMF) Centre, identified as Bird, told reporters on Tuesday after escorting Thai victims of Cambodian scam gangs to give statements to police that the group had provided comprehensive intelligence, including evidence and leads.

He said Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Assistant National Police Chief, had assured them that authorities would take all possible action. The five victims he brought were previously detained in Tboung Khmum, around four kilometres from the Vietnamese border.

All five had been imprisoned and violently beaten, including being assaulted and electrocuted with stun batons — a pattern consistent with abuses reported in other scam-gang compounds when workers failed to meet targets.

According to the victims, operations there were overseen by “Je Rose”, a Thai woman in her early thirties who works closely with a Chinese boss.