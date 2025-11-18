Thai Met Department issues latest warning of very heavy rain in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its eighth announcement warning of a cold spell over upper Thailand, very heavy rain in the South, and strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand. The advisory remains in effect until November 23.

From November 19–20, temperatures across upper Thailand will drop, bringing cool to cold conditions with strong winds. Temperatures are expected to fall by 5–7°C in the Northeast, 4–6°C in the North, and 2–5°C in the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the East.

Mountain peaks and highlands will experience cold to very cold weather.