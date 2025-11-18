Thai Met Department issues latest warning of very heavy rain in the South

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued its eighth announcement warning of a cold spell over upper Thailand, very heavy rain in the South, and strong winds over the Gulf of Thailand. The advisory remains in effect until November 23.
From November 19–20, temperatures across upper Thailand will drop, bringing cool to cold conditions with strong winds. Temperatures are expected to fall by 5–7°C in the Northeast, 4–6°C in the North, and 2–5°C in the Central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the East.
Mountain peaks and highlands will experience cold to very cold weather.
Residents are advised to take care of their health due to the chilly conditions and to beware of potential fire hazards caused by the dry, windy weather. Farmers should prepare for possible damage to crops.
The weather shift is caused by an intense high-pressure system from China extending across upper Thailand and the South China Sea.
In the South, widespread heavy rain and isolated very heavy rain are expected from November 18–23 due to a strengthening north-easterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
Waves in the Gulf are forecast to reach 2–3 metres, while the upper Andaman Sea will see waves around 2 metres, rising to more than 3 metres during storms.
People in southern provinces are urged to watch for flash floods and run-off, especially in hillside areas, near waterways and in low-lying zones. Residents along the eastern coast of the South should beware of strong waves crashing onto shore.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore between November 19 and 23.
The public is encouraged to follow further updates from the Thai Meteorological Department at www.tmd.go.th or contact 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day.