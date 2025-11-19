US defence attaché to brief Washington on Thai–Cambodian border tensions

On November 19, 2025, after completing a field visit to all three key locations along the Thai–Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province, Colonel Joshua Rodriguez, the United States Defence Attaché, said the information gathered on the ground would be compiled and reported to both the US Embassy leadership and the US government in Washington, D.C.

Speaking to reporters, Col Rodriguez said the visit provided “useful and factual information”, giving him a clearer understanding of the situation along the border and the operations conducted by the Royal Thai Army’s Burapha Task Force.

He said the findings would be shared with senior officials at the US Embassy and forwarded to the US administration:

“The information will help our leaders understand what is happening on the ground.”

He also noted that the Cambodian side had also conducted a visit and provided its own reports to Washington.