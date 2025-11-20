Thailand names 13 outstanding public toilets; 90% meet standard

November 19 of every year is designated as World Toilet Day by the United Nations (UN). This observance aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by 193 UN member states, including Thailand.
Specifically, Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, sets the target under sub-goal 6.2 to achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation.
The Department of Health (DOH) organised the World Toilet Day 2025 campaign event under the theme: “Sanitation in a changing world: New Era HAS Toilets Keeping Pace with the Changing World towards Sustainable Hygiene,” on November 19, 2025, at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok.
The event aimed to raise awareness among all sectors about the critical importance of toilet and sanitation management in the face of global challenges, such as increasing demand and the need for climate-resilient toilets that can withstand impacts like flooding and disasters that affect sanitation systems.
Crucially, the proper management of faecal sludge from toilets was also emphasised. Regardless of how the world changes, we must ensure clean, safe, and accessible toilets for everyone for sustainable good health and hygiene.
The Department of Health presented national-level Outstanding Toilet of the Year awards for 2025 to 13 locations:
Worachot Sukonkhajorn, Deputy Minister of Public Health, stated that the Ministry of Public Health recognises that toilets and sanitation systems are necessities. Ensuring access to clean and hygienic toilets for everyone is not merely about convenience but is a fundamental right for protecting health, improving quality of life, and promoting equality.
Therefore, the development of public toilets is of great importance.
While significant progress has been made, continuous and comprehensive development is needed, especially for toilets in religious sites, educational institutions, and hospitals, where vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and the sick require special attention.
The policy for Clean Toilets, Safe Sanitation, Sustainable Hygiene targets for 2030 include:
Develop and drive a national action plan for faecal sludge management to ensure that Thailand has a safe, comprehensive, and sustainable faecal sludge management system.
Increase toilet coverage for "Every Place, Every Person, Every Age, Every Situation." The goal is for 85% of public toilets across 12 target categories to meet the HAS (Health, Accessibility, Safety) standard, and for human waste to be managed safely and appropriately, both in normal conditions and during disasters.
Ensure vulnerable groups (students, the elderly) have access to safe toilets and sanitation. Targets include:
Utilise public health technology and legislation to supervise and monitor toilet and faecal sludge management; develop a technology system to locate "Happy Toilet Near Me" public toilets; and develop a digital system to supervise and track the collection, transportation, and disposal of faecal sludge.
Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak, Director-General of the Department of Health, mentioned that while over 99.8% of Thai households have toilet access, the remaining 0.2% still lack access. At the same time, public toilets require continuous development. The DOH is consistently driving the development of public toilets to meet the HAS standard in 12 target categories:
DOH's assessment of over 14,000 public toilets in 2024-2025 found that places with the highest percentage of HAS standard compliance were shopping malls and gas stations. Conversely, religious sites and educational institutions still face limitations and require more extensive development.
An in-depth look at the DOH's toilet assessment report reveals that out of a total of 14,152 locations assessed in 2024–2025, 12,730 locations (90%) passed the assessment, while 1,422 locations (10%) did not pass.
The two categories most in need of development are:
DOH Recommends 10 Ways to Clean a Toilet
To ensure cleanliness and safety, the Department of Health recommends the following 10 steps for toilet cleaning:
Always wash your hands correctly after using the toilet to prevent and reduce the spread of germs. Attention should be paid to the cleanliness of both public and private toilets at home.