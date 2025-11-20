Thailand names 13 outstanding public toilets; 90% meet standard

November 19 of every year is designated as World Toilet Day by the United Nations (UN). This observance aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted by 193 UN member states, including Thailand.

Specifically, Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, sets the target under sub-goal 6.2 to achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all and end open defecation.

The Department of Health (DOH) organised the World Toilet Day 2025 campaign event under the theme: “Sanitation in a changing world: New Era HAS Toilets Keeping Pace with the Changing World towards Sustainable Hygiene,” on November 19, 2025, at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Bangkok.

The event aimed to raise awareness among all sectors about the critical importance of toilet and sanitation management in the face of global challenges, such as increasing demand and the need for climate-resilient toilets that can withstand impacts like flooding and disasters that affect sanitation systems.

Crucially, the proper management of faecal sludge from toilets was also emphasised. Regardless of how the world changes, we must ensure clean, safe, and accessible toilets for everyone for sustainable good health and hygiene.