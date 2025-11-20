Army troops harvest rice to help border farmers, affirming Thai sovereignty

The Royal Thai Army, through the Burapha Task Force, has deployed personnel to facilitate public access to the area and assist farmers during the rice-harvesting season.

Troops have been organising entry and exit routes, helping with harvesting, transporting the yield, and coordinating closely with relevant agencies in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Tum district, Sa Kaeo province — a Thai-Cambodian border zone.

The aim is to ensure that farmers can complete their harvest swiftly, smoothly and safely.