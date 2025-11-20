Army troops harvest rice to help border farmers, affirming Thai sovereignty

The Royal Thai Army, through the Burapha Task Force, has deployed personnel to facilitate public access to the area and assist farmers during the rice-harvesting season.
Troops have been organising entry and exit routes, helping with harvesting, transporting the yield, and coordinating closely with relevant agencies in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, Khok Tum district, Sa Kaeo province — a Thai-Cambodian border zone.
The aim is to ensure that farmers can complete their harvest swiftly, smoothly and safely.
The mission reflects the army’s broader role, not only in safeguarding national sovereignty but also in boosting confidence among border communities and offering all-round support. Troops have been instructed to maintain order in the area and provide full assistance to residents so that harvesting operations proceed efficiently.
The Burapha Task Force began its support measures on November 16 and continues to respond to local requests. Operational plans for November 20–24 cover a total of 71 rai of farmland.
This assistance marks yet another example of the army’s commitment to the people and the nation.
Beyond its security duties along the frontier, the army places emphasis on improving quality of life for border residents, allowing them to live and work safely and with peace of mind — underscoring its pledge that “the Royal Thai Army stands ready to support the public at every opportunity.”