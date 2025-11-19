Army briefs foreign attachés on border situation, ceasefire breaches and anti-scam measures

Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Director of Army Intelligence, acting as the Royal Thai Army’s representative, on Wednesday led a delegation of 20 foreign military attachés from 17 countries to observe the current situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province.

He explained that the visit focused on permanent border checkpoints, which are strategically crucial for controlling cross-border movements and trade along Thailand’s eastern frontier.

A key part of the briefing highlighted Thailand’s measures to suppress scam syndicates and call-centre networks, including the closure of informal crossings and the installation of over 16 kilometres of barbed wire to prevent illegal entry.

Authorities have discovered that Thai nationals continue to cross illegally into Cambodia to join scam networks, often serving as “mule account” operators.

Officials also briefed the delegation on efforts at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, where Thailand is accelerating humanitarian demining in disputed areas to ensure 100% safety before returning land to local communities.

So far, Thailand has restored safe land comprising 2 households (28 rai) in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, and 4 households (47 rai) in Ban Nong Chan. Land-title issuance is being expedited for villagers who have not yet received deeds.