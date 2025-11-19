Army briefs foreign attachés on border situation, ceasefire breaches and anti-scam measures

Lt Gen Teeranan Nandhakwang, Director of Army Intelligence, acting as the Royal Thai Army’s representative, on Wednesday led a delegation of 20 foreign military attachés from 17 countries to observe the current situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Sa Kaeo province.
He explained that the visit focused on permanent border checkpoints, which are strategically crucial for controlling cross-border movements and trade along Thailand’s eastern frontier.
A key part of the briefing highlighted Thailand’s measures to suppress scam syndicates and call-centre networks, including the closure of informal crossings and the installation of over 16 kilometres of barbed wire to prevent illegal entry.
Authorities have discovered that Thai nationals continue to cross illegally into Cambodia to join scam networks, often serving as “mule account” operators.
Officials also briefed the delegation on efforts at Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew, where Thailand is accelerating humanitarian demining in disputed areas to ensure 100% safety before returning land to local communities.
So far, Thailand has restored safe land comprising 2 households (28 rai) in Ban Nong Ya Kaew, and 4 households (47 rai) in Ban Nong Chan. Land-title issuance is being expedited for villagers who have not yet received deeds.
Lt Gen Teeranan reaffirmed that Thailand will not conduct any activities in areas under overlapping claims until a formal bilateral agreement is reached, in strict adherence to the peace declaration and to avoid escalating tensions.
He also briefed the attachés on the ceasefire breaches on November 12 at 16:05, when Cambodian troops fired AK-47 rounds at Thai personnel of Taskforce 12 without provocation.
Thai troops responded only with warning shots, in line with Rules of Engagement. Cambodia continued firing for 10 minutes before stopping at 16:15. No Thai soldiers were injured, though a bunker sustained damage.
A second round of shots — five rounds at 17:45 — was fired at the same location, which Thailand views as a deliberate attempt to cause casualties. Thailand did not return fire.
Both incidents constitute violations of the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire agreement reached at the GBC meeting on August 7, 2025, demonstrating Cambodia’s intent to undermine peace.
At 09:00, Cambodia’s temporary-marker survey team arrived to participate in joint drone flights to map aerial images for the upcoming survey along the temporary demarcation lines (red and blue).
Before the Interim Observer Team (IOT) arrived in the afternoon to inspect the disputed area at Ban Nong Chan-Ban Nong Ya Kaew, both sides conducted drone mapping around Boundary Marker 42 as part of efforts to place temporary boundary markers and reduce tensions.
The visit provided foreign military attachés with a detailed, on-site understanding of Thailand’s security operations, demining progress, and recent Cambodian actions that Thailand considers provocative and harmful to peace.