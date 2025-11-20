Tang Hua Seng Bang Lamphu shuts its doors after 63 years of service

The Facebook page “Tang Hua Seng Group” announced on Thursday (November 20) that Tang Hua Seng Bang Lamphu has opened for its final day, thanking customers for their support over the decades.
The post confirmed that the store will close permanently after today. It was accompanied by an image of a pink lotus with a message of gratitude.
Tang Hua Seng Bang Lamphu was founded in 1954, beginning as a crockery shop named “Huang Seng” in the Bang Lamphu neighbourhood. In 1962, it was renamed “Tang Hua Seng” and shifted its focus to sewing supplies and handicraft materials, becoming one of the largest specialist shops of its kind at the time.
The business later expanded into a mini-supermarket and then into a full-scale department store, eventually opening a second branch in Thonburi.
The Thonburi branch closed on September 10, 2024. Today’s announcement marks the closure of the original Bang Lamphu store, bringing the brand’s historic first chapter to an end.