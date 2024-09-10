New owner says Tang Hua Seng to live on

The Tang Hua Seng shopping mall in Bangkok's Bang Phlat district will continue operating as a department store under the new management of MPV Holding Ltd, the mall’s representative said on Tuesday.

The mall is in the process of transferring ownership to MPV, a property developer well known for operating the Chaiyatis 777 Market in Bangkok Noi district, said Kittipong Kittiprapas, Tang Hua Seng’s adviser.

“Details about Tang Hua Seng’s renovations and operations moving forward should be finalised next week,” he said, adding that measures are being taken to ensure the mall’s retailers can seamlessly continue their businesses.

This includes negotiating with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority to suspend cutting the power to the 12-storey shopping mall, originally scheduled for 8am on Tuesday, he said.

“Under the short-term management plan, the ground floor will still be the supermarket and retail spaces, while the upper floors will undergo renovations, with details to be announced soon,” Kittipong said.