Thailand among 89 countries approved under US fishing rules

Thailand has been listed among 89 countries approved under US fishing-practice standards, allowing it to continue exporting domestically caught seafood to the United States. However, the country must now tighten control of imported raw materials, as seafood sourced from 42 non-compliant countries can no longer be used in products bound for the US market—worth more than 38 billion baht annually.

On September 1, 2025, the US government, through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), officially published in the Federal Register its latest ruling under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), covering 2,500 seafood products from 135 trading partners worldwide.

Thailand passes all criteria

Prapan Noradee, Head of the International Fisheries Trade Analysis Group at the Department of Fisheries, told Thansettakij that Thailand is one of 89 countries whose fishing practices passed the MMPA comparison assessment.

This confirms that seafood harvested by Thai fishing vessels in Thai waters does not harm marine mammals and can be exported to the US without restriction. Thailand’s foreign fisheries listed in the List of Foreign Fisheries (LOFF) also passed equivalency checks comparing Thai laws with MMPA requirements.