Second Army Area refutes viral claim of massive Cambodian troop build-up near Phu Makua

The Second Army Area has rejected claims circulating on social media after the THAI Army (ทหารไทย) page posted a viral message alleging that Cambodia had deployed over 2,000 troops near Phu Makua, 5,000 at Prasat Ta Kwai, and 5,000 at Prasat Khana.

The Army confirmed the information is false, adding that the page in question is not an official military source. Verified findings from the Second Army Area are as follows:

1. Prasat Ta Kwai, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin

Cambodian soldiers are indeed using the ancient site as a bunker and have constructed a cable system up Hill 350. However, troop numbers on 15–16 November 2025 were limited to:

Around 150 troops from Cambodia’s Military Region 1

Around 90 troops from Kampong Thom

Around 15 combat engineers

Total: 255 personnel, far below the thousands claimed online.

2. Phu Makua, Si Sa Ket

The Army confirms the presence of 10 tanks on the western side of Phu Makua and minefields placed around the area, but no major surge in troop numbers.

3. Chong An Ma, Ubon Ratchathani

It is confirmed that Cambodian forces are occupying Hill 677 with landmines laid around the perimeter, consistent with previous briefings — but again, no large reinforcements.

4. Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani

Approximately 800 Cambodian troops are in the wider area, and 50-60 personnel stationed at Hill 745.