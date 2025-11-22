Second Army Area refutes viral claim of massive Cambodian troop build-up near Phu Makua

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025

The Second Army Area has dismissed social-media rumours alleging thousands of Cambodian troops moving into Thai border zones, confirming verified troop numbers and urging the public to follow only official military pages.

The Second Army Area has rejected claims circulating on social media after the THAI Army (ทหารไทย) page posted a viral message alleging that Cambodia had deployed over 2,000 troops near Phu Makua, 5,000 at Prasat Ta Kwai, and 5,000 at Prasat Khana.

The Army confirmed the information is false, adding that the page in question is not an official military source. Verified findings from the Second Army Area are as follows:

1. Prasat Ta Kwai, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin

Cambodian soldiers are indeed using the ancient site as a bunker and have constructed a cable system up Hill 350. However, troop numbers on 15–16 November 2025 were limited to:

  • Around 150 troops from Cambodia’s Military Region 1
  • Around 90 troops from Kampong Thom
  • Around 15 combat engineers
    Total: 255 personnel, far below the thousands claimed online.

2. Phu Makua, Si Sa Ket

The Army confirms the presence of 10 tanks on the western side of Phu Makua and minefields placed around the area, but no major surge in troop numbers.

3. Chong An Ma, Ubon Ratchathani

It is confirmed that Cambodian forces are occupying Hill 677 with landmines laid around the perimeter, consistent with previous briefings — but again, no large reinforcements.

4. Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani

Approximately 800 Cambodian troops are in the wider area, and 50-60 personnel stationed at Hill 745.

The Second Army Area stressed that the THAI Army Facebook page is not an official government or military account, pointing to several indicators:

  1. Official military pages currently use black-and-white mourning banners.
  2. The eagle emblem on the page is not the insignia of the Military Intelligence Division.
  3. The 11th Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, mentioned on the page, has no link to military intelligence.
  4. Military intelligence does not use this Facebook account.

The Army urged the public to rely solely on official defence channels for updates, especially during heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

