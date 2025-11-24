Thai military says AOT confirms newly planted Cambodian landmines inside Thai territory

The Royal Thai Armed Forces (RTARF) (November 24, 2025) released the findings of the ASEAN Observer Team–Thailand (AOT-TH) confirming that the landmine that injured a Thai soldier in Sisaket’s Phu Makua area on November 10 was a newly planted PMN-2 anti-personnel mine, and not an old unexploded device as claimed by the Cambodian military.

According to the official assessment, AOT-TH officers were deployed to the site immediately after the incident. Their inspection of soil conditions, placement patterns and signs of recent digging indicated that the PMN-2 mine had been planted during the latest round of tensions, consistent with previous incidents along the Thai–Cambodian border. Officials stressed that none of the PMN-2 mines found in recent years were remnants of past conflicts, but were newly buried devices.