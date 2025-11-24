20 Bangkok Remand Prison officials face suspension from government service

Twenty officials at Bangkok Remand Prison have been suspended after a probe found they allegedly took bribes and accepted perks from wealthy Chinese inmates.

Twenty officials at the Bangkok Remand Prison suspected of taking bribes from wealthy Chinese inmates face temporary removal from government service, the spokesman of the Corrections Department said on Monday.

Yutthana Nakruangsri, deputy director-general and spokesman of the department, said Justice Minister Rutthapon Naowarat would personally announce disciplinary action against the 20 officials.

Yutthana said the justice minister would tighten the penalties in his order after further information emerged showing that some of the officials had taken foreign trips — including to Macao — apparently funded by wealthy Chinese inmates.

“Additional information prompted the justice minister to amend the disciplinary order to suspend the 20 officials from duty, or even place them on temporary removal from government service,” Yutthana said.

He was speaking to reporters after accompanying a fact-finding committee from the Corrections Department to interrogate prison officials. Officers from the Department of Special Investigation and the Central Institute of Forensic Science also visited the prison to gather additional evidence.

Bangkok Remand Prison has become the latest focus of scandal after a surprise raid on November 16 uncovered evidence that “grey Chinese” inmates had allegedly turned sections of the facility into private “kingdoms” or a “paradise.” They were reportedly enjoying VVIP privileges, including:

  • Access to luxury items such as large speakers, sound systems, microwaves and electric kettles
  • Prohibited items including cigarettes, lighters, cigars, sharp objects and condoms
  • High-end food and drink, including wine, allegedly smuggled in through corrupt officials
  • Hiring Thai inmates as personal attendants
  • Exemptions from headcounts and group activities
  • One inmate allegedly acting as a de facto leader and being allowed to keep long hair in violation of regulations
     
