20 Bangkok Remand Prison officials face suspension from government service

Twenty officials at the Bangkok Remand Prison suspected of taking bribes from wealthy Chinese inmates face temporary removal from government service, the spokesman of the Corrections Department said on Monday.

Yutthana Nakruangsri, deputy director-general and spokesman of the department, said Justice Minister Rutthapon Naowarat would personally announce disciplinary action against the 20 officials.

Yutthana said the justice minister would tighten the penalties in his order after further information emerged showing that some of the officials had taken foreign trips — including to Macao — apparently funded by wealthy Chinese inmates.