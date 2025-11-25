Thailand orders halt to iris-scan crypto scheme, deletes 1.2m biometric records over PDPA breaches

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has reported major progress in the investigation into the nationwide “iris-scan for crypto tokens” scheme, which triggered widespread concern over biometric data security and legal compliance. The Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) has been conducting checks since the first irregularities emerged, leading to an administrative order instructing the operator to immediately stop collecting iris data and delete all 1.2 million citizen records.

DES Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said that while the state supports AI technology and human-verification systems, the collection of biometric data must be clear, transparent and strictly compliant with the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). The PDPC investigation found that the operator used crypto-token rewards as an incentive for consent, meaning consent was not freely given. The company also claimed the scans were solely for human-verification purposes, yet the system did not allow repeat scans—raising concerns that the data was being used for identity verification beyond the declared purpose.

The PDPC therefore issued two binding orders:

Suspend all iris-data collection and provide a compliance report within seven days; Delete the biometric data of 1.2 million users to prevent unlawful transfer abroad.

The PDPC noted that several countries—including Germany, Spain, South Korea, Indonesia and Brazil—have also suspended similar technologies.