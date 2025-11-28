Check traffic detours for Bangkok Marathon road closures this Sunday

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025

Samsen Police Station advises Bangkok motorists to plan ahead as Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025 causes road closures on Sunday, November 30.

Samsen Police Station has announced traffic detours for the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025 (ATMBKK2025) on Sunday, November 30, which will involve road closures in certain areas for the safety of participants.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and use the designated detours, especially those heading to areas such as Bobae, Sampeng, and Don Mueang Airport to avoid heavy traffic during the event.

Here are the recommended routes to Bobae Market, Sampheng Market, and Don Mueang Airport:

  • Route to Bobae Market: Travel via Nakhon Ratchasima Road, Sukhothai Road, Sawankhalok Road, Nakhon Chai Si Road, Rama VI Road, Phetchaburi Road, Lan Luang Road, and Krung Kasem Road.
     
  • Route to Sampheng Market: Travel via Ratchawithi Road, cross the Krung Thon Bridge (Sang Hi), enter Sirindhorn Road, Charan Sanitwong Road, Phetkasem Road, pass Wongwian Yai, then onto Prachathipok Road, Chakphet Road, Maha Chai Road, Charoenkrung Road, and enter Chakkrawat Road.
     
  • Route to Don Mueang Airport: Take Nakhon Ratchasima Road, Sukhothai Road, Sawankhalok Road, Nakhon Chai Si Road, and head onto the Rama VI Expressway.
     

Samsen Police Station apologises for any inconvenience and appreciates the public's cooperation in ensuring a safe journey for all.

The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025, held annually, is an officially certified event by the World Athletics, making it one of the world-class marathons in the capital. The marathon will take place on Sunday, November 30, from 2am to 9.30am, featuring four race categories:

  • Marathon: Starting at MBK Centre, Phaya Thai Road, Pathumwan district at 2am.
     
  • Half Marathon: Starting at MBK Centre, Phaya Thai Road, Pathumwan district at 2am.
     
  • 10km Race: Starting at the Supreme Court, Sanam Luang, Ratchadamnoen Nai Road at 6.05am.
     
  • Family Run (4.5 km): Starting at the Supreme Court, Sanam Luang, Ratchadamnoen Nai Road at 6.45am.
