Check traffic detours for Bangkok Marathon road closures this Sunday

Samsen Police Station has announced traffic detours for the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025 (ATMBKK2025) on Sunday, November 30, which will involve road closures in certain areas for the safety of participants.
Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and use the designated detours, especially those heading to areas such as Bobae, Sampeng, and Don Mueang Airport to avoid heavy traffic during the event.
Here are the recommended routes to Bobae Market, Sampheng Market, and Don Mueang Airport:
Samsen Police Station apologises for any inconvenience and appreciates the public's cooperation in ensuring a safe journey for all.
The Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025, held annually, is an officially certified event by the World Athletics, making it one of the world-class marathons in the capital. The marathon will take place on Sunday, November 30, from 2am to 9.30am, featuring four race categories: