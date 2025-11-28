Check traffic detours for Bangkok Marathon road closures this Sunday

Samsen Police Station has announced traffic detours for the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025 (ATMBKK2025) on Sunday, November 30, which will involve road closures in certain areas for the safety of participants.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and use the designated detours, especially those heading to areas such as Bobae, Sampeng, and Don Mueang Airport to avoid heavy traffic during the event.