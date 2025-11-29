Court accepts appeal in Thaksin’s Section 112 case, orders defence to submit response within 15 days

The Criminal Court has officially accepted the appeal in the Section 112 case involving Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister of Thailand, who is accused of violating the lese majeste law. The charges stem from an interview he gave in 2015 to a news agency in Seoul, South Korea, where he allegedly made comments referring to the Thai monarchy.

Itthiporn Kaewthip, the Attorney General, had previously instructed the Criminal Case Office 8 to file an appeal in the case, and after several extensions, the prosecution team submitted the appeal along with supporting documents to the Criminal Court on November 28, 2025.

The court has now accepted the appeal and has ordered that a copy of the appeal be sent to the defence, giving them 15 days to submit their response. This will allow the defence team to prepare their formal reply to the appeal.

