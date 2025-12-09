Energy minister orders energy monitoring centre for Thai–Cambodian unrest

On Tuesday, December 9, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon voiced concern over unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border and ordered the establishment of the emergency energy monitoring centre.
Permanent Secretary for Energy Prasert Sinsukprasert was appointed incident commander. At the first meeting, senior officials and provincial energy officers from at-risk areas were instructed to report local conditions, while Prasert called on all relevant staff at every level to be fully prepared.
Particular emphasis was placed on energy security. The Department of Energy Business has already drawn up advance management and logistics plans for the delivery of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas, and will continuously assess and report the situation in real time.
Provincial energy offices in border provinces and other risk areas have been told to immediately report any unexpected incidents so that the ministry can promptly assess risks and implement preventive or remedial measures.
The Energy Ministry is closely monitoring the overall energy situation to ensure that energy management is not disrupted, especially in evacuation centres and other vulnerable locations.
It is also prioritising the protection of key energy infrastructure such as power plants, high-voltage transmission towers and oil depots, which are regarded as critical national security assets.
All agencies have been instructed to review their emergency plans, tighten security measures and coordinate closely with military units to ensure resource readiness and prevent sabotage or damage arising from the unrest.
“The Energy Ministry is giving top priority to safeguarding the country’s energy security. I have instructed executives and provincial energy officials in at-risk areas to ensure that no unrest is allowed to disrupt energy supplies, and to minimise any impact on people’s daily lives,” Auttapol said.
“I have also asked Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and PTT to prepare consumer goods and essential items for delivery to evacuation centres. Above all, our core energy infrastructure must remain safe.”
Auttapol concluded: “We will not be complacent and will monitor the situation around the clock, coordinating with the armed forces on resource support. Dedicated fuel supply hubs will be set up to support military operations in the area and to help keep local people as safe as possible.”