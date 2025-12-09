Energy minister orders energy monitoring centre for Thai–Cambodian unrest

On Tuesday, December 9, Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon voiced concern over unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border and ordered the establishment of the emergency energy monitoring centre.

Permanent Secretary for Energy Prasert Sinsukprasert was appointed incident commander. At the first meeting, senior officials and provincial energy officers from at-risk areas were instructed to report local conditions, while Prasert called on all relevant staff at every level to be fully prepared.

Particular emphasis was placed on energy security. The Department of Energy Business has already drawn up advance management and logistics plans for the delivery of fuel and liquefied petroleum gas, and will continuously assess and report the situation in real time.

Provincial energy offices in border provinces and other risk areas have been told to immediately report any unexpected incidents so that the ministry can promptly assess risks and implement preventive or remedial measures.