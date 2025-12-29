Experiential tourism still draws strong investment, DBD says

New registrations down, but investment per firm still high

In the first 11 months of 2025 (January–November), 1,193 new legal entities were registered in the category—down 241 or 17% from the same period of 2024 (1,434). Total registered capital was 2.104 billion baht, down 489 million baht or 19% from 2.593 billion baht in the same period last year.

However, the DBD said that while the number of new registrations has decreased, the investment per company remains high. This reflects rising registered capital among smaller operators and suggests more higher-potential businesses are entering the market.

“Financial performance over the past three years (2022–2024) shows a positive trend, with both revenue and net profit increasing continuously,” Poonpong said, adding that this reinforces the sector’s ability to keep growing. He noted, however, that businesses still face challenges such as higher operating costs, rapidly changing tourist behaviour and intense competition in online content, forcing some small operators to adapt quickly.

Three business groups with the highest circulation of funds

Thailand currently has 13,691 legal entities operating in experiential tourism, with combined registered capital of 55.447 billion baht. The main business groups are:

tour operators

travel agents

short-term accommodation providers

These groups have the largest number of operators and the highest circulation of funds, reflecting tourism’s role in the Thai economy and its links to related businesses such as accommodation, restaurants, transport and community products.