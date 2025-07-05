Naked Flying: The growing trend of travelling without luggage

If you've come across the term "Naked Flying" on social media and found yourself puzzled, you’re not alone.
However, this term has nothing to do with stripping down, but rather refers to a minimalist travel trend that’s rapidly gaining traction among Gen Z and Millennials.
What is "Naked Flying"?
The concept of Naked Flying is simple: it’s about travelling without bulky luggage or checked-in bags.
Travellers only carry essentials that can easily fit under the seat in front of them, such as a small backpack, a laptop bag, or even just items tucked in their shirt or pants pockets.
The main goal is to minimise hassle and stress, making travel more streamlined and flexible. With no checked luggage, there's no need to waste time at check-in counters or struggle with heavy bags in the terminal.
Three types of "Naked Flying" travellers
"Naked Flying": A growing travel trend reflecting lifestyle shifts
According to the Global Travel Study 2024, 35% of new-age travellers now prefer to travel with only a personal bag or carry-on, avoiding checked luggage altogether.
One of the main reasons behind this preference is the desire to reduce "decision fatigue"—the idea that less baggage equals fewer choices, leading to a simpler, more stress-free journey.
This trend has garnered attention from several airlines in the United States and Europe, which have started offering exclusive benefits to passengers with no overhead baggage, such as priority boarding, seat upgrades, or faster exit lanes.
"Naked Flying" gaining popularity in Asia
The New York Post has reported that the "Naked Flying" trend is also making waves in Asia, including India, where social media influencers are embracing it as a symbol of modern, minimalist living and self-reliance.
However, this trend comes with some downsides. Many travellers who initially intended to go “bare” end up buying excessive items at their destination, sometimes even purchasing a new suitcase to carry everything back home.
What started as a liberating travel experience can quickly escalate into unforeseen expenses.
Despite critics claiming that "Naked Flying" is either impractical or just a social media fad, for its fans, it represents a shift towards intentional travel, one that values experiences over material possessions and freedom over luxury.