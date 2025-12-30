Navy cites serious Ottawa breach over new mines at Ban Nong Ri

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanaichaiyapan, the navy spokesperson, said the navy — through the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command — had taken control of and cleared parts of the area around Ban Nong Ri (Ban Sam Lang) in recent days.

He said the navy’s humanitarian demining unit has continued to detect large numbers of anti-personnel mines and modified explosive devices across the same area over the past several days.

Earlier, the demining unit, working with combat engineers from the Marine Corps Command, found what it described as key pieces of evidence: a user manual for PMN-2 anti-personnel mines and a map showing the placement of minefields around the Ban Nong Ri base area. The navy said the evidence was clear, consistent and directly connected to the deployment of Cambodian troops in the area.

The navy said the findings could not be interpreted as “old mines left over from the past”, as the Cambodian government has repeatedly claimed.