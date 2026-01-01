Returning 18 Cambodian soldiers isn’t a diplomatic defeat

The Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian border has said the handover of 18 Cambodian soldiers was not the result of diplomatic pressure or a “defeat”, but a step carried out under agreed mechanisms and international humanitarian principles to ease tensions and reduce confrontation along the frontier.
In a clarification issued on January 1, 2025, the centre addressed criticism suggesting Thailand had been compelled to return the soldiers or had lost diplomatically. It said the handover was conducted within the framework jointly agreed by both sides through official mechanisms, and was based on humanitarian standards.
The centre said the return does not affect Thailand’s rights or sovereignty and does not constitute acceptance of any claims or demands by any party. Instead, it said the move reflected Thailand’s commitment made within the de-escalation process so that efforts to end confrontation could progress in practice.
Regarding Cambodian media coverage portraying the handover as a “major victory”, the centre said the development should be viewed as the outcome of a mutual agreement and a “shared victory”, rather than a win–lose result. While Thailand would not interfere with another country’s domestic messaging, it urged all sides to adhere to facts, reduce rhetoric that could inflame tensions, and help create an atmosphere conducive to peace and the safety of people in both countries.
On questions about whether the handover involved an exchange or undisclosed conditions, the centre said it was implemented under the agreed de-escalation measures with no special conditions. It said Thailand’s priority remained public safety and the building of mutual confidence.
The centre said the Cambodian soldiers were treated during detention in line with humanitarian principles and international standards, with due regard for human dignity and safety. On claims they were held for too long, it said release could not be carried out while both sides remained in an antagonistic situation, and that each step was assessed with the real conditions on the ground as the main consideration.
On border-related claims and narratives suggesting Thailand had regained territory or Cambodia had lost territory, the centre said the issue is sensitive and remains within formal mechanisms. It urged the public not to draw win–lose conclusions from unofficial information, and to rely on communications from state agencies to prevent misunderstandings.
Thailand, it said, will continue pursuing diplomacy through agreed mechanisms alongside maintaining security readiness as necessary, prioritising protection of border communities. The centre urged the public to follow official channels, avoid sharing unverified information, and help preserve an atmosphere conducive to peace, while insisting Thailand remains committed to fully protecting sovereignty and national interests.