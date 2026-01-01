Returning 18 Cambodian soldiers isn’t a diplomatic defeat

The Joint Press Centre on the Thai–Cambodian border has said the handover of 18 Cambodian soldiers was not the result of diplomatic pressure or a “defeat”, but a step carried out under agreed mechanisms and international humanitarian principles to ease tensions and reduce confrontation along the frontier.

In a clarification issued on January 1, 2025, the centre addressed criticism suggesting Thailand had been compelled to return the soldiers or had lost diplomatically. It said the handover was conducted within the framework jointly agreed by both sides through official mechanisms, and was based on humanitarian standards.

The centre said the return does not affect Thailand’s rights or sovereignty and does not constitute acceptance of any claims or demands by any party. Instead, it said the move reflected Thailand’s commitment made within the de-escalation process so that efforts to end confrontation could progress in practice.

Regarding Cambodian media coverage portraying the handover as a “major victory”, the centre said the development should be viewed as the outcome of a mutual agreement and a “shared victory”, rather than a win–lose result. While Thailand would not interfere with another country’s domestic messaging, it urged all sides to adhere to facts, reduce rhetoric that could inflame tensions, and help create an atmosphere conducive to peace and the safety of people in both countries.