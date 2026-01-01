Suan Dusit Poll: Rukchanok named politician of 2025

Suan Dusit Poll names Rukchanok Srinork “politician of the year 2025” as respondents cite national loss, disasters and border tensions as top events

The poll surveyed 10,218 respondents between December 15–26, 2025. It found that the top event of the year was the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother (24.84%), followed by the Bangkok earthquake and the collapse of the new State Audit Office building (22.92%), and Thai–Cambodian border problems (20.14%).

In the “person of the year” categories, respondents named pop singer Jeff Satur as singer of the year (40.50%), Kantong Thungngern as luk thung (country music) singer of the year (35.66%), Ling Ling Kwong as actor of the year (37.37%), and Ratchanok Intanon as athlete of the year (29.56%).

Rukchanok Srinork was ranked politician of the year with 27.35%. Dr Trynh Phoraksa was named academic of the year (30.16%), and Lisa (BLACKPINK) was ranked Thailand’s influencer of the year (37.31%).

For 2026, the biggest hopes cited were “a good government” (29.81%) and improved livelihoods for the public (27.63%).

Dr Pornphan Buathong, chair of Suan Dusit Poll, said the ts reflect Thai society facing loss and uncertainty, with major events affecting public feelings and national security, while entertainment remains a positive force that helps sustain social hope.

Dr Ngamprawan Aesomnuk, dean of the School of Law and Politics at Suan Dusit University, said the poll results are not merely end-of-year statistics but reflect structural fragility in the state, leading society to prioritise a “good government” over new policies, and raising questions about whom Thai society believes and on what basis.

