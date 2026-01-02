Red Line extensions go to tender, set to inject billions into rail investment

The Red Line commuter rail extensions are among the projects under Phase 2 of the Mass Rapid Transit Master Plan in Bangkok and its vicinity (M-MAP2), grouped under A1 (ready to proceed immediately). The package includes:
In 2026, the Red Line extensions are expected to become a flagship project of the Transport Ministry, aimed at driving more than 20 billion baht in investment. At present, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has already submitted two routes for Cabinet consideration and has begun the tender process via electronic bidding (e-bidding):
The SRT listed the e-bidding tenders on the government procurement platform (e-GP) on December 29, 2025. It expects to announce the winning bidders for both projects and sign the contracts by February 2026. Once contracts are signed, the SRT will issue a Notice to Proceed (NTP) in March 2026.
Construction is scheduled to take 36 months, with completion targeted for February 2029, and service expected to begin in March 2029.
Rangsit-Thammasat University (Rangsit Campus) extension
The 8.84-km extension, with a budget of 6.473 billion baht, will run through Mueang Pathum Thani, Thanyaburi, and Khlong Luang districts in Pathum Thani province, terminating at Thammasat Rangsit Station. It will include five stations:
Siriraj-Taling Chan-Salaya extension
The 20.5-km extension, with a budget of 15.176 billion baht, will extend westward from Taling Chan Station to Salaya Station, with an additional alignment to Siriraj. It will include eight stations: