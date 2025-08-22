SRT Board Puts B19bn Red Line Extension on Hold

The board of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has ordered a comprehensive review of the planned 19.6 billion baht Red Line electric railway extension from Salaya to Nakhon Pathom.

Speaking after the board meeting on Thursday, Anan Phonimdaeng, the deputy governor of the SRT, said the board instructed consultants to re-examine the project's details, particularly its feasibility and investment value.

The SRT had previously hired a consortium, Team Consulting Engineering and Management, to review the designs and prepare bidding documents.

The 112 million baht contract with the consortium, which has a 450-day timeline, will continue.

However, the consultants have been asked to finalise their initial feasibility study to ensure the project offers good value for money.

The revised study is expected to be presented to the board for approval by the end of the year.

Most of the construction for the 28-kilometre extension will take place on existing railway land, with minimal land expropriation required. The project, which was first studied in 2007, is set to be a ground-level line with a track width of one metre.

Anan stated that construction is now expected to begin in 2028, with the line opening for service in 2032.