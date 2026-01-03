Cambodia returns 162 Thais via Ban Laem border checkpoint





Cambodian authorities have returned 162 Thai nationals from Cambodia to Thailand via the Ban Laem permanent border checkpoint in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, after they had been held in Siem Reap.

Reports said that on January 3, Cambodian officials escorted the group to the border in a convoy of six buses, arriving at the Cambodian-side checkpoint with Cambodian soldiers and officials overseeing the transfer. The group was described as Thai nationals who had been stranded during heightened tensions and fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border, before being detained and moved to Siem Reap to wait. Coordination between the two countries later led to the repatriation operation.





On the Thai side, authorities prepared a strict reception and screening process led by Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, deputy national police chief, alongside Chanthaburi provincial police, Chanthaburi immigration officers, marine ranger forces, and personnel from the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command.