OPSEC alert: the battle moves from border to information war

Amid growing calls from the military and security agencies for the public to remain vigilant about OPSEC (operational security)—the protection of sensitive information linked to operations against Cambodia to prevent leaks to the opposing side.

Insights from security scholars, including Kritsada Boonruang, an independent academic based in the United States, have been summarised in plain terms.

Silence as a weapon

Security agencies are increasingly recognising that “silence is a weapon”. The aim is to control the flow of information so that the opposing side cannot take Thai social media content and weaponise it to attack Thailand on the international stage.

Modern warfare has changed

In the past, victory was often measured by territorial control. Now, success is increasingly judged by information superiority—in other words, controlling how the world sees and understands the conflict.