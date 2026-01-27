Preliminary Results of the 2025 Population and Housing Census: NSO

The National Statistical Office (NSO) today announced the preliminary results of the 2025 Population and Housing Census (B.E. 2568), highlighting significant changes in Thailand’s demographic structure. The announcement was delivered by Jirawan Boonperm, Adviser to the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Patchara Anuntasilpa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.





The NSO reported that Thailand’s resident population has continued to increase, despite a declining population growth rate, alongside a clear trend towards smaller household size. The NSO also announced the successful nationwide rollout of a Digital Census approach.





Dr Ekapong Rimcharone, Director-General of National Statistical Office , said the NSO conducted the 2025 Population and Housing Census, marking Thailand’s 12th population census and 6th housing census. A key focus was the transition of data collection processes to a Digital Census, with 1 April 2025 designated as “Census Day”.

Data collection was carried out under the Digital First Approach, encouraging the public to provide information digitally as a first option via the NSO web application, the government portal website, and government applications. The census covered both Thai nationals and foreign residents living in Thailand based on their actual place of residence, regardless of whether their names appear in the household registration.