Preliminary Results of the 2025 Population and Housing Census: NSO

The National Statistical Office (NSO) today announced the preliminary results of the 2025 Population and Housing Census (B.E. 2568), highlighting significant changes in Thailand’s demographic structure. The announcement was delivered by Jirawan Boonperm, Adviser to the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Patchara Anuntasilpa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.
The NSO reported that Thailand’s resident population has continued to increase, despite a declining population growth rate, alongside a clear trend towards smaller household size. The NSO also announced the successful nationwide rollout of a Digital Census approach.
Dr Ekapong Rimcharone, Director-General of National Statistical Office , said the NSO conducted the 2025 Population and Housing Census, marking Thailand’s 12th population census and 6th housing census. A key focus was the transition of data collection processes to a Digital Census, with 1 April 2025 designated as “Census Day”.
Data collection was carried out under the Digital First Approach, encouraging the public to provide information digitally as a first option via the NSO web application, the government portal website, and government applications. The census covered both Thai nationals and foreign residents living in Thailand based on their actual place of residence, regardless of whether their names appear in the household registration.
The Population and Housing Census provides essential information based on actual residence, including the number and distribution of the population, age and sex structure, key socio-economic characteristics, and housing characteristics at both national and sub-national levels. These data can be used by agencies to support planning, policy formulation, resource allocation, infrastructure management and the provision of public services, tailored to the context of each area, to support sustainable national development.
The NSO’s preliminary results, as of Census Day (1 April 2025), show Thailand is undergoing a major demographic transition. Thailand’s resident population was recorded at 70.3 million, with 26.30 million households. The population growth rate has declined to 0.42%, the lowest since Thailand began conducting population censuses.
The NSO noted that while Thailand’s resident population continues to rise, the population growth rate has slowed markedly—meaning the number of people is still increasing overall, but the number of new births each year is significantly lower than in the past. This has led Thailand to enter a Complete-aged Society, while the number of children and working-age people continues to decline. This presents new challenges for designing labour systems, welfare systems, and health services to support longer lifespans.
Census results also reflect a clear shift in Thailand’s household structure. The average household size has fallen to just 2.5 persons per household, down from around 6 persons per household over the past 45 years. Single-person households and condominium living have continued to increase, underscoring the need for urban planning and infrastructure development that respond to the real population profile—particularly through Universal Design to accommodate older people and all age groups.
The NSO emphasised that statistical data are not merely figures, but “Evidence for Action”—empirical foundations for policymaking across multiple dimensions, including the economy, labour, urban development, housing, and health systems. Urgent priorities include promoting healthy ageing and enabling older people to remain active in the workforce for longer.
The NSO added that the 2025 Population and Housing Census data will support policy considerations such as extending the retirement age in line with demographic realities, designing infrastructure and housing suited to an ageing society, and preparing for long-term workforce and population security.
The NSO reiterated that the census results will serve as a critical data foundation to support evidence-based decisions by the public sector, private sector and academia, helping to drive Thailand towards a future that is stable, balanced and sustainable.