MHESI Unveils 'One Stop Open House 2026' to Bridge Thailand’s Digital Skills Gap

MHESI launches ‘One Stop Open House 2026’ at QSNCC, offering 10,000+ scholarships and AI-driven career paths to equip Thai youth for the 21st-century market.
Artificial Intelligence and creative technology took centre stage at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation’s (MHESI) ‘One Stop Open House 2026’ this week.
The flagship initiative aims to bridge the digital skills gap and equip Thailand’s next generation with essential future-ready capabilities.
Positioned as a premier platform to unlock educational opportunities, Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of MHESI, emphasised that the event is more than a mere exhibition; it is an "inspiration space" designed to help students discover and craft their career paths.
Held from 6–8 March 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the event has transformed over 11,000 square metres of exhibition space into an integrated learning environment.
The hub serves as a vital mechanism connecting young people with educational pathways, career guidance, and personal development.
Under the concept "Open Mind, Open Future," the event was organised by MHESI in collaboration with higher education institutions and private sector partners. Prof Dr Supachai Pathumnakul, permanent secretary of MHESI, joined senior executives and university leaders for the official opening.
During the session, Surasak stated that the initiative represents MHESI's firm commitment to dismantling barriers and ensuring equal opportunity for all Thai youth.
He noted that in an era of rapid transformation—where traditional classroom knowledge often struggles to keep pace with AI—the Ministry is resolute in cultivating a "Future Workforce" through three concrete dimensions:
Reducing Barriers: Subsidising TCAS examination fees to ensure financial hardship does not hinder educational access.
Building Capabilities: Implementing upskilling and reskilling programmes that promote lifelong learning beyond the classroom.
Creating Opportunity: Providing over 2,800 scholarships to help youth realise their professional aspirations.
"This event integrates partnerships with industry, universities, and international allies to share knowledge on future trends and evolving labour market demands," Surasak said. "We envision this as an experimental learning ground where young people can innovate with confidence and chart a clearer path for their future."
Prof Dr Supachai added that the event aligns with government policy to reform the learning ecosystem, systematically linking graduates with the employment sector through data and innovation.
With over 200,000 participants expected both on-site and online, the event highlights a national momentum toward holistic human capital development.
The exhibition is organised into three principal zones:
Zone 1: Open Mind: Features an immersive "Mapping Theatre" on global trends and a workforce assessment benchmarked against World Economic Forum standards.
Zone 2: Open House: Showcases programmes from leading universities, including Rajamangala Universities’ AI-integrated curricula, Siam University’s medical robotics, and Srinakharinwirot University’s metaverse-based learning.
Zone 3: Open Opportunities: Offers a virtual "TCAS SIM EXAM," space industry guidance, and access to more than 10,000 total scholarships from MHESI and affiliated agencies to combat educational inequality.
The three-day itinerary includes high-level lectures such as "Creative Technologies in the Age of AI" by Adobe Southeast Asia and a forum on the "Thailand AI Digital Roadmap 2030," alongside cultural showcases like the "Colors of Siam" and Muay Thai demonstrations.
"MHESI consistently prioritises upskilling the Thai workforce and enriching our human capital so they can embrace change and remain resilient," Surasak concluded. "Our projects go beyond teaching people how to use technology; we empower them to use these tools to enhance their skills and advance their careers."
The ‘One Stop Open House 2026’ is open to the public free of charge at Halls 1–2, Ground Floor, QSNCC, from 09:00 to 20:00.