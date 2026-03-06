MHESI Unveils 'One Stop Open House 2026' to Bridge Thailand’s Digital Skills Gap

MHESI launches ‘One Stop Open House 2026’ at QSNCC, offering 10,000+ scholarships and AI-driven career paths to equip Thai youth for the 21st-century market.

Artificial Intelligence and creative technology took centre stage at the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation’s (MHESI) ‘One Stop Open House 2026’ this week.

The flagship initiative aims to bridge the digital skills gap and equip Thailand’s next generation with essential future-ready capabilities.

Positioned as a premier platform to unlock educational opportunities, Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of MHESI, emphasised that the event is more than a mere exhibition; it is an "inspiration space" designed to help students discover and craft their career paths.

Held from 6–8 March 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), the event has transformed over 11,000 square metres of exhibition space into an integrated learning environment.

The hub serves as a vital mechanism connecting young people with educational pathways, career guidance, and personal development.

Under the concept "Open Mind, Open Future," the event was organised by MHESI in collaboration with higher education institutions and private sector partners. Prof Dr Supachai Pathumnakul, permanent secretary of MHESI, joined senior executives and university leaders for the official opening.



