Intruder held after entering Moo Deng enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has detained a man who trespassed into the enclosure of Moo Deng, the pygmy hippopotamus, and handed him over to police for legal action. 

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has issued a statement regarding an incident in which an individual trespassed into the pygmy hippopotamus enclosure of Moo Deng, the social media favourite. 

According to images circulating on social media, the incident occurred at around 5pm on Tuesday (March 17), when a trespasser was found inside the display area of Moo Deng.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo said the latest developments and actions taken in relation to the intrusion into Moo Deng’s enclosure were as follows:

  • Following coordination and an investigation by officials, the trespasser was found to be a Thai national who took advantage of a period when staff were carrying out evening animal care duties to secretly enter a restricted area, which is both a private zone and part of the animal display area.
     
  • Security personnel have now detained the offender and handed him over to the police. The case is currently under investigation to establish the motive, while evidence is being gathered so that legal proceedings can be pursued to the fullest extent of the law, with the safety standards and welfare of the wildlife as the top priority.

Intruder held after entering Moo Deng enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo

  • An examination by the keeper found that Moo Deng and her family were not harmed, although they may have been slightly startled by the close encounter with an outsider. The veterinary team will continue to monitor their behaviour closely.
     
  • The zoo expressed its gratitude to members of the public and fans who had continued to report the incident and show concern. Their cooperation is an important source of encouragement for staff in their efforts to provide the best possible care for wildlife welfare.

Intruder held after entering Moo Deng enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo

Khao Kheow Open Zoo also reminded all visitors to strictly follow the rules and staff instructions for the safety of both themselves and the animals. If any risky behaviour is found, the zoo said it will proceed with legal action in accordance with the law without exception.

 

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