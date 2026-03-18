Intruder held after entering Moo Deng enclosure at Khao Kheow Zoo

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has issued a statement regarding an incident in which an individual trespassed into the pygmy hippopotamus enclosure of Moo Deng, the social media favourite.

According to images circulating on social media, the incident occurred at around 5pm on Tuesday (March 17), when a trespasser was found inside the display area of Moo Deng.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo said the latest developments and actions taken in relation to the intrusion into Moo Deng’s enclosure were as follows: