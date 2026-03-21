Phetchaburi refinery expansion faces backlash over threat to salt farms and birds

On Saturday (March 21), the Bird Conservation Society of Thailand, along with environmental partners and members of the local community, joined a campaign march under the slogan: “No refinery, no power plant — for the peaceful lives of our families and communities.”

The march went from Bang Tabun subdistrict in Ban Laem district to Hat Chao Samran subdistrict in Mueang district, Phetchaburi.

Public forums were held along the route to declare opposition to the planned power and steam generation unit, with a capacity of 90 megawatts, as well as the proposed oil refinery expansion.