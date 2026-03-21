Japanese tourist seriously injured in suspected rider gang attack in Pattaya

At 4.39am on Saturday (March 21), patrol officers from Pattaya City Police Station were alerted to an assault on a foreign tourist who had been injured inside a hotel on Pattaya Sai 2 Road in Pattaya City.

Police rushed to the scene and coordinated with the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre in Pattaya City. At the scene, officers found the injured man identified as 25-year-old Kanasashi, a Japanese national.

He had suffered a head wound, facial swelling and bruising across his body. Rescue workers provided first aid before urgently transferring him to Pattaya City Hospital as he was in a serious condition.