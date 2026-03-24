Eight-year manhunt ends with arrest in Bt90m stock fraud case

Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect accused of involvement in a nearly Bt90 million stock fraud case linked to an alleged scheme that deceived investors with false claims of privileged investment access and cut-price IPO shares.

The arrest was announced on March 23 by officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), acting on the orders of Pol Maj Col Pattanasak Bubphasuwan, commander of the division. The suspect, identified only as Sirisak, was taken into custody in Soi Inthamara 45 in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.





He was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court on March 13, 2018, on charges of joint theft, importing false information into a computer system in a way likely to cause damage to others, and wrongdoing by a person responsible for the operations of a juristic entity under the Securities and Exchange Act for unlawful gain.





The case dates back to 2013-2016, when Sirisak was allegedly involved with former investment adviser Jasmine, previously employed by Yuanta Securities (Thailand), and two other accomplices in defrauding the brokerage company.