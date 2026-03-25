Thai agencies spent Bt2.5bn on overseas trips equal to 100 million school lunches

Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACT) says state agencies spent at least Bt2.5 billion on overseas study trips over the past 10 years, an amount it says could have paid for more than 100 million school lunches for children.

Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand, raised the issue in a Facebook post titled Stop overseas study trips disguised as tourism. He said a search of the ACT Ai system using the phrase “overseas study trips” found that between 2016 and 2025, state bodies of all kinds had organised at least 928 such projects at a total cost of no less than Bt2.5 billion, or about Bt250 million a year on average.



According to Mana, the figure covers a broad range of public institutions, including Parliament, the courts, constitutionally independent bodies, government agencies, the military, police and local administrative organisations.

He said the scale of the spending was striking when compared with the school lunch budget for kindergarten and primary school pupils under the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec). Based on an average lunch allocation of Bt22-Bt27 per child per meal, the annual Bt250 million spent on overseas trips could instead have funded around 10 million school meals, enough to support roughly 50,000 students for an entire academic year. Over a decade, that would amount to more than 100 million meals.