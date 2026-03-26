Thailand swelters as temperatures hit 41C, storms expected in 5 provinces

THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2026

Thailand weather forecast for March 26 warns of extreme heat up to 41C, with thunderstorms and strong winds expected in five provinces

Thailand is experiencing generally hot weather today, with the Meteorological Department warning that temperatures could reach as high as 41C in some areas, while five provinces are expected to see rain, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts.

In its weather forecast for March 26, 2026, the department said hot conditions would prevail across much of the country over the next 24 hours, accompanied by hazy skies during the daytime. Some areas in the North, Northeast and Central regions are expected to face extremely hot weather.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast to ease somewhat, but may still occur in isolated areas. The department said this was due to a heat-induced low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while weak southerly and south-easterly winds are affecting the same area.

People across Thailand have been advised to take care of their health because of the hot to extremely hot weather. The department urged the public to avoid working or carrying out activities outdoors for prolonged periods, and to remain cautious of the dangers posed by thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas.

Thailand swelters as temperatures hit 41C, storms expected in 5 provinces

The forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow is as follows:

Bangkok and surrounding areas

  • Generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-28C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-39C
  • Southerly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour

North

  • Generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and extremely hot weather in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 15-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-41C
  • South-westerly winds at 5-15 kilometres per hour

Northeast

  • Generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and extremely hot weather in some places. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas, mainly in Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 37-40C
  • South-easterly winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour

Central region

  • Generally hot, with hazy conditions during the day and extremely hot weather in some areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27C
  • Maximum temperature: 37-40C
  • Southerly winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour

East

  • Hot, with hazy conditions during the day. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-28C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-38C
  • South-easterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour
  • Waves about 1 metre high, rising above 1 metre in thundershowers

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37C
  • Easterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour
  • Waves about 1 metre high

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-38C
  • Easterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour
  • Waves about 1 metre high

 

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