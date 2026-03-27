New driver licence and renewal checks to include criminal record screening from July

The Royal Thai Police and the Department of Land Transport (DLT) are moving to tighten public safety by introducing criminal record screening for certain driver licence applications, with a new data-link system expected to begin around July 2026.

On March 26, 2026, Pol Gen Niran Lueamsri, deputy national police chief in charge of legal affairs and cases, met Sorapong Paitoonphong, director-general of the DLT, to finalise a framework for sharing electronic crime record information between the two agencies. The system will be used for people applying for or renewing licences for public transport vehicles and commercial transport vehicles.

Both agencies agreed on operational details, procedures, legal considerations and IT system readiness. They also set a timeline to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) ahead of the upcoming Songkran period.

The electronic criminal record screening system is expected to be rolled out within 90 days of the MOU signing—around July 2026.

Authorities said the cooperation will use information technology to improve coordination between the police and the DLT, with the aims of: