RTAF: US aircraft movements at Krabi airport are routine, not tied to Middle East war

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has moved to reassure residents in Krabi after sightings of frequent US military aircraft movements prompted speculation about links to the Middle East conflict.

Air Marshal Chakkrit Thammavichai, RTAF spokesperson, said reports that US military aircraft, including C-130, MV-22 Osprey, and H-60 Seahawk, have been taking off and landing at Krabi airport day and night, with dozens of flights per day, relate to routine operations and are not connected to fighting in the Middle East.

He said the Air Force is preparing an official written clarification, noting that the activity is not new, but that public concern has risen because this is the first time these aircraft have used Krabi airport. Previously, the US had used U-Tapao and Phuket airports on multiple occasions.

Chakkrit said the US request to use Krabi this year is tied to troop rotation and medical evacuation, including the transfer of sick personnel from ships at sea for treatment at hospitals.