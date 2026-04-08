RTAF: US aircraft movements at Krabi airport are routine, not tied to Middle East war

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has moved to reassure residents in Krabi after sightings of frequent US military aircraft movements prompted speculation about links to the Middle East conflict.
Air Marshal Chakkrit Thammavichai, RTAF spokesperson, said reports that US military aircraft, including C-130, MV-22 Osprey, and H-60 Seahawk, have been taking off and landing at Krabi airport day and night, with dozens of flights per day, relate to routine operations and are not connected to fighting in the Middle East.
He said the Air Force is preparing an official written clarification, noting that the activity is not new, but that public concern has risen because this is the first time these aircraft have used Krabi airport. Previously, the US had used U-Tapao and Phuket airports on multiple occasions.
Chakkrit said the US request to use Krabi this year is tied to troop rotation and medical evacuation, including the transfer of sick personnel from ships at sea for treatment at hospitals.
He rejected suggestions that the flights were related to reconnaissance for a US base on Thailand’s Andaman coast, or to bringing US troops to Thailand to rest after Middle East operations.
Chakkrit said all US landings in Thailand go through the proper approval process, including coordination via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and stressed there were no shortcuts.
He added that Krabi was chosen because other airports have faced constraints due to high volumes of aircraft parking and operations.
“Requests for US aircraft to land in Thailand go through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs process, with suitability assessed. There has been no breach of any rules or agreements. Everything has been approved and carried out correctly—the only difference is that Krabi airport is being used for the first time, which is why people were alarmed,” he said.