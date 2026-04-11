Cambodia’s King Sihamoni reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is undergoing treatment in China, in a rare personal statement from the 72-year-old monarch.

According to Reuters, citing Cambodia’s Ministry of Information, the king said in a royal message that the diagnosis was confirmed after thorough medical examinations by a team of doctors at a hospital in Beijing. He said he would remain in the Chinese capital for between one and three months on medical advice.

“Dear compatriots, please be informed that, after a thorough check-up by a team of doctors at a hospital in Beijing, People’s Republic of China, it has been confirmed that I am currently suffering from prostate cancer,” the king said in the message, according to reports.

The disclosure sheds light on the health of a monarch who has long maintained a low public profile. Sihamoni has served as king since 2004, when he returned to Phnom Penh to ascend the throne following the abdication of his father, the late King Norodom Sihanouk.