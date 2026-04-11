Songkran road toll opens with 135 accidents on day one

Thailand recorded 135 road accidents, 20 deaths and 132 injuries on the opening day of the Songkran holiday road safety campaign, as authorities warned that traffic on outbound routes to the provinces was expected to become even heavier.

The figures were released by the Road Safety Directing Centre, under the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, in its summary of road accidents for April 10 during the 2026 Songkran festival period.

According to the centre, the leading causes of accidents on the first day were speeding, which accounted for 37.78% of cases, followed by dangerous cut-ins at close range, at 22%.

Motorcycles were involved in the highest number of accidents. Most crashes occurred on straight roads and highways, with the most dangerous time period between 3.01pm and 6pm. The age group with the highest number of injuries and deaths was 60 to 69 years old.

Trang and Songkhla recorded the highest number of accidents, with eight cases each. Trang had the highest number of injured people, at nine, while Prachin Buri and Songkhla recorded the highest number of deaths, with two each.