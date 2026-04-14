Sukhothai issues 24-hour alert as summer storms near April 16-20

TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2026

Sukhothai has ordered all districts to prepare for April 16-20 summer storms, with 24-hour monitoring and rapid-response teams on standby.

Sukhothai province has issued an urgent order to all districts, local authorities and relevant agencies to prepare for summer storms forecast from April 16 to 20, with round-the-clock monitoring and rapid-response teams placed on standby.

Somlak Yoknoivong, Vice Governor of Sukhothai, acting on behalf of the provincial governor, said in an urgent directive that, according to Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Announcement No 1 on summer storms over upper Thailand, a mass of cold air from China is expected to spread over the South China Sea while Thailand continues to experience hot to very hot weather.

The combination is expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds and hail to some areas, particularly in the North.

Sukhothai has therefore instructed all district chiefs, mayors and related agencies to implement proactive measures as follows:

  • Raise public awareness: Authorities have been told to urgently warn residents about the dangers of strong winds and advise them to avoid open areas, large trees, and unstable structures or advertising signs.
     
  • Protect agricultural produce: Farmers are being warned to protect crops that could be damaged by storms and hail, which may in turn affect the local economy.
     
  • Enforce 24-hour monitoring measures: Officials are to remain on duty to closely monitor weather conditions and prepare rapid-response teams to provide immediate assistance to affected residents.

The province has also stepped up incident command operations through the Line application group “Sukhothai Provincial Incident Command Centre” and via fax numbers 0-5561-6237 and 0-5561-6239 to ensure fast and efficient communication between government agencies and the public during the expected crisis period.

 

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