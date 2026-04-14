Sukhothai issues 24-hour alert as summer storms near April 16-20

Sukhothai province has issued an urgent order to all districts, local authorities and relevant agencies to prepare for summer storms forecast from April 16 to 20, with round-the-clock monitoring and rapid-response teams placed on standby.

Somlak Yoknoivong, Vice Governor of Sukhothai, acting on behalf of the provincial governor, said in an urgent directive that, according to Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Announcement No 1 on summer storms over upper Thailand, a mass of cold air from China is expected to spread over the South China Sea while Thailand continues to experience hot to very hot weather.

The combination is expected to bring thunderstorms, strong winds and hail to some areas, particularly in the North.