Songkran road toll reaches 191 in five days, with Bangkok recording the most deaths

Thailand recorded 191 road deaths during the first five days of the Songkran road safety campaign, with Bangkok reporting the highest cumulative death toll so far, according to figures released on April 14 by the Road Safety Directing Centre.
At the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the centre announced the latest road accident statistics for the Songkran 2026 holiday period. Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat, Justice Minister and chairman of the press briefing, said that on April 14 alone, the fifth day of the safe driving campaign, there were 192 road accidents, 202 people injured and 30 deaths.
The leading causes of accidents were speeding and drink-driving, while motorcycles remained the vehicle most frequently involved in crashes.
Phrae recorded the highest number of accidents on April 14, with 16 cases, and also the highest number of injuries, at 18 people. Pathum Thani recorded the highest number of deaths for the day, with three.
Justice Minister said that over the five-day period from April 10 to 14, there were 951 accidents in total, leaving 911 people injured and 191 dead.
Phrae again recorded the highest cumulative number of accidents, with 45, as well as the highest cumulative number of injuries, with 47. Bangkok recorded the highest cumulative death toll, with 16 fatalities.
The justice minister said April 15 would be the final public holiday of the Songkran festival this year, with large numbers of people expected to begin returning to Bangkok and other major provinces, while some were likely to continue travelling in tourist areas.
As a result, traffic volume on many roads is expected to remain heavy, increasing the risk of further road accidents. The Road Safety Directing Centre has therefore coordinated with provinces to adjust their road safety plans to match the changing situation.
Authorities have been told to integrate police, military personnel, local administration officials, volunteers and relevant agencies in traffic management and travel facilitation to support the return journey of holidaymakers.
Theerapat Katchamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and secretary of the centre, said all provinces had been instructed to ensure sufficient public transport services by road, rail and air.
Safety checks have also been tightened, with provincial transport offices ordered to inspect both vehicles and drivers. Drivers must hold valid licences, have a zero-alcohol reading and must not exceed the legal driving-hour limits.
Motorists of all kinds were also urged to assess their physical condition before driving and inspect their vehicles before setting off. Those feeling tired or drowsy were warned not to force themselves to continue driving and were advised to stop and rest every one to two hours at service points or petrol stations.
The centre also warned that weather conditions could affect travel during this period. Over the next 24 hours, Thailand is expected to see hot to very hot weather, and people are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activity. Parts of the Northeast, East and South may also see thunderstorms, prompting an added warning for drivers to take extra care on the roads.
Anyone involved in or witnessing an accident can seek assistance 24 hours a day via hotline 1784 or through the DDPM emergency Line account at “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784”, Theerapat said.