Songkran road toll reaches 191 in five days, with Bangkok recording the most deaths

Thailand recorded 191 road deaths during the first five days of the Songkran road safety campaign, with Bangkok reporting the highest cumulative death toll so far, according to figures released on April 14 by the Road Safety Directing Centre.

At the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the centre announced the latest road accident statistics for the Songkran 2026 holiday period. Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat, Justice Minister and chairman of the press briefing, said that on April 14 alone, the fifth day of the safe driving campaign, there were 192 road accidents, 202 people injured and 30 deaths.





The leading causes of accidents were speeding and drink-driving, while motorcycles remained the vehicle most frequently involved in crashes.

Phrae recorded the highest number of accidents on April 14, with 16 cases, and also the highest number of injuries, at 18 people. Pathum Thani recorded the highest number of deaths for the day, with three.

Justice Minister said that over the five-day period from April 10 to 14, there were 951 accidents in total, leaving 911 people injured and 191 dead.

Phrae again recorded the highest cumulative number of accidents, with 45, as well as the highest cumulative number of injuries, with 47. Bangkok recorded the highest cumulative death toll, with 16 fatalities.