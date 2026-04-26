Injured pangolin rescued from Mae Hong Son park wildfire ordeal

After the rescue, officers immediately transferred the pangolin to specialists at Pang Tong Wildlife Breeding Station, which serves as both a hospital and a safe shelter for displaced wild animals.

Veterinarians carried out a detailed examination, cleaned the wounds to prevent infection, and monitored the animal for shock and prolonged stress. Officials also prepared an environment as close to nature as possible so the pangolin would feel safe.

Once it is out of danger and has completed physical rehabilitation, officials will assess whether it can be released back into a safe natural forest area.

Chaichan said wildfires not only destroyed forest land, but also amounted to the “indirect killing of wildlife”, especially slow-moving animals such as pangolins, which often cannot escape in time and are forced to suffer tragic consequences.

“If officers had not reached it in time, we would have lost another life in a deeply regrettable way,” he said.

Authorities urged the public to stop all forest burning, warning that a single careless act could mean taking the life of another living creature forever.

Anyone who finds injured wildlife or has information about forest burning can call the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation hotline at 1362, available 24 hours a day, to help protect the last breaths of Thailand’s wildlife.