Germany readies minesweeper for post-war Strait of Hormuz mission

Germany is preparing to deploy the navy minesweeper Fulda to the Mediterranean within days, keeping it available for a possible operation in the Strait of Hormuz once the US-Iran war is over, a Defence Ministry spokeswoman said on April 25.

The plan follows signals from several countries that they are prepared to join a “neutral” mission aimed at securing the waterway.

The US said last week it was in the process of de-mining the Strait of Hormuz together with Tehran, although Iran has not confirmed this.

The spokeswoman said the Fulda would be sent “in the coming days”. She said Germany wanted to make a “significant and visible contribution to an international coalition seeking to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”.