GISTDA flags five northern provinces at highest wildfire risk

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has warned that parts of northern Thailand remain at high risk of wildfires this week, with five provinces identified as the country’s most vulnerable areas.

According to GISTDA’s weekly wildfire risk forecast, based on satellite imagery and geospatial modelling, the areas facing the highest risk between April 27 and May 3, 2026 are Chiang Mai, Tak, Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Nan.

Most of the high-risk areas are located in conservation forests and national forest reserves.

These areas are often difficult to access and more complex to manage when fires break out, making close surveillance especially important during the period.