GISTDA flags five northern provinces at highest wildfire risk

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) has warned that parts of northern Thailand remain at high risk of wildfires this week, with five provinces identified as the country’s most vulnerable areas.
According to GISTDA’s weekly wildfire risk forecast, based on satellite imagery and geospatial modelling, the areas facing the highest risk between April 27 and May 3, 2026 are Chiang Mai, Tak, Mae Hong Son, Lampang and Nan.
Most of the high-risk areas are located in conservation forests and national forest reserves.
These areas are often difficult to access and more complex to manage when fires break out, making close surveillance especially important during the period.
GISTDA said it had forwarded detailed analysis to relevant agencies so they could prepare proactive fuel-management plans.
The recommended measures include building firebreaks in high-risk zones to contain potential fires, preparing patrol teams in areas identified by satellite data, and reducing dry leaves and weeds that could act as fuel and allow fires to spread.
The agency said proactive action would help reduce the severity of wildfires and limit the impact of PM2.5 pollution on people’s health in the North.
“GISTDA is monitoring the situation day by day to ensure the data is as accurate and timely as possible, helping frontline agencies make effective decisions,” the agency said.
Members of the public and relevant agencies can track hotspots and wildfire risks across Thailand in real time via GISTDA’s disaster monitoring website and its Fire Monitoring applications.