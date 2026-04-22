Erawan National Park reopens after wildfire and haze conditions ease

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2026
Erawan National Park reopens after wildfire and haze conditions ease

Visitors can return to Erawan National Park and stay overnight from April 22 after air quality returned to normal and wildfire risks fell.

  • Erawan National Park reopened to visitors and for overnight stays on April 22, 2026.
  • The park had been temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions caused by wildfires and poor air quality.
  • The decision to reopen was made after the wildfire situation eased and air quality returned to a safe, normal level.
  • Reopening the park is intended to support local tourism and the surrounding economy.

Erawan National Park has officially reopened to visitors and overnight stays from April 22, 2026, after wildfire conditions in the area eased and air quality returned to normal.

The move is intended to support the local economy and tourism.

Park chief Phiphat Chimpli said the park had earlier issued an announcement dated April 21, 2026, temporarily closing visits and overnight stays after wildfire and haze affected the area. PM2.5 levels had risen to 42.9 micrograms per cubic metre, above the standard, affecting the health of the public, tourists and staff on duty.

Erawan National Park reopens after wildfire and haze conditions ease

Erawan National Park reopens after wildfire and haze conditions ease

After closely monitoring and assessing the situation, the park found that the overall wildfire situation had eased to a safe level and returned to normal.

To prevent further impact and damage to tourism businesses around the park and to help support the local economy, Erawan National Park has therefore reopened to visitors and overnight stays from April 22, 2026, in line with the National Park Act 2019.

Visitors who want to relax and enjoy the beauty of Erawan Waterfall can contact the Erawan National Park office on 034-574-222 or follow updates on the Facebook page “ Erawan National Park” 24 hours a day.

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