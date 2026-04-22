Erawan National Park reopens after wildfire and haze conditions ease

Erawan National Park has officially reopened to visitors and overnight stays from April 22, 2026, after wildfire conditions in the area eased and air quality returned to normal.

The move is intended to support the local economy and tourism.

Park chief Phiphat Chimpli said the park had earlier issued an announcement dated April 21, 2026, temporarily closing visits and overnight stays after wildfire and haze affected the area. PM2.5 levels had risen to 42.9 micrograms per cubic metre, above the standard, affecting the health of the public, tourists and staff on duty.