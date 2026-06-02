Old-car trade-in plan stalls as Finance Ministry seeks new clean-energy model

The Finance Ministry has backed away from the old-car trade-in plan after running into problems over the management of end-of-life vehicles and old batteries, amid concerns that the scheme may not work in practice.

The ministry has instructed the Excise Department to quickly study a new project under the 200-billion-baht budget framework to support Thailand’s transition towards clean energy and environmentally friendly vehicles.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the ministry had assigned the Excise Department to urgently prepare a proposal for a new project to support the country’s energy transition, replacing the old-car trade-in scheme, which remains stuck over major issues involving the management of old vehicle scraps.

He acknowledged that the main problem lies in the lack of clarity over how old vehicles and old batteries would be disposed of and managed, which could prevent the project from being carried out efficiently in practice.

Lavaron said the original concept required car manufacturers to take back old vehicles and manage them themselves, rather than shifting the burden to the state. If companies are able to sell new cars, they should also be responsible for the old vehicles entering the system, he said.

“If operators do not cooperate, this project will not be easy to implement, because there must be clarity on how old vehicles, including batteries, will be managed,” Lavaron said.