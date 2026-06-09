Pattani highway closed after armed attack and blast at power plant

An unknown number of attackers stormed Pattani’s biomass power plant, threatened staff with firearms and detonated an explosive device in Nong Chik district.

The 43rd Ranger Regiment Task Force has rushed to seal off the area and hunt for the attackers. Police have also ordered the closure of Highway No. 418 from the Ford intersection to the Ton Diao Coconut Roundabout for public safety and to facilitate official operations.

Members of the public have been advised to avoid the route and closely follow official updates.

At 12.40am on June 9, 2026, the 43rd Ranger Regiment Task Force received a report from officials at Pattani Green Co Ltd’s biomass power plant in Lipa Sa-ngo subdistrict, Nong Chik district, Pattani province, that an unknown group had illegally entered the factory compound from the rear.

Initial information indicated that the group used firearms to threaten officials and security guards inside the factory, ordering them to gather near the front entrance gate. An explosion was then heard inside the factory compound.

After receiving the report, the 43rd Ranger Regiment Task Force immediately ordered units in the area to take control of the situation. Checkpoints and interception points were set up, while the surrounding area was sealed off to prevent any further incidents, monitor the attackers’ movements and support officials entering the site for inspection.