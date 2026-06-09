The Two-Dimensional Divide: Why Thailand's 'Free Education' is Failing the Poor

Because fixed operational costs remain largely constant regardless of school size, smaller institutions receive budgets that cannot cover their basic needs.

The result, in many cases, is that a primary school spanning six year groups may be allocated fewer than six teachers, forcing a single educator to teach two different year groups simultaneously in the same classroom.

In practice, this means that the circumstances of a child's birth — whether they grow up in a Bangkok suburb or a remote highland village — remain the single greatest determinant of their educational prospects.

Localisation: A Lifeline for Those Left Behind

The inequity is compounded by a national curriculum that takes little account of local economic realities. Student representative Krai Satarak of Chulalongkorn University described fieldwork in Nan province, where he found pupils dropping out of school to work on their families' greenhouse farms.

These young people possessed considerable practical expertise in agriculture yet lacked the basic scientific knowledge – on soil chemistry, plant biology, and disease prevention – that would allow them to apply it effectively.

The reason, he argued, is straightforward: the standard curriculum prioritises abstract subjects such as calculus over the practical, vocationally relevant knowledge that rural communities depend upon.

By imposing a uniform, top-down model of learning across vastly different provinces, the system not only fails these students academically but actively alienates them, effectively extinguishing the local knowledge and individual potential it should be nurturing.

Looking Back, Looking Forward

Dr Kraiyos placed the current crisis in a broader historical context, tracing the evolution of Thai education across three centuries. The previous century, he noted, was defined by the country's first Education Act, a teacher-centred curriculum, a focus on acquiring qualifications, the mass production of graduates, and the emergence of the concept of free schooling.

The present century has brought a gradual shift towards learner-centred models, education geared towards the world of work, decentralisation from the Ministry of Education to local innovation zones, and the provision of 15 years of free schooling alongside freely accessible learning resources.

But it is the next century that now demands attention. Dr Kraiyos called on Thai society to begin asking fundamental questions: what is education actually for? What will learning mean for human beings in a world shaped by artificial intelligence, artificial general intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, and quantum computing?

The questions he posed were deliberately wide-ranging — what should be provided free of charge in the next century; how should education be defined; whether a National Education Act remains necessary and, if so, what purpose it should serve; what kind of curriculum the future requires; and whether the emphasis on rote memorisation should finally be abandoned in favour of something more meaningful.

These, he said, are the questions the EEF is actively grappling with – reviewing both the lessons of the past and the possibilities of the future – and ones he urged Thai society to debate openly, in order to learn from history, plan for what lies ahead, and build a genuinely equitable education system.

The Cost of Inaction

The roundtable reached a clear and urgent consensus: without structural reform within the next decade, Thailand faces both economic stagnation and the emergence of a generation disconnected from opportunity.

Speakers called specifically for a shift to needs-based budget allocation—directing greater resources to the schools and communities with the greatest disadvantages—alongside greater autonomy for individual schools to shape their own curricula around local circumstances. Reform of the National Education Act, they argued, is not optional but essential.

The warning to the government was unambiguous. As artificial intelligence and the digital economy accelerate, the gap between well-resourced and under-resourced schools will only widen.

The time for debating the principle of free education, the panel concluded, has passed. What Thailand needs now is education that is not merely free in name but genuinely equitable in practice.