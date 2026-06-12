Events may go on — tribute requested before start

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said sports events, concerts and meetings may proceed as scheduled, while asking organisers to begin each activity with a standing tribute following the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita.

Speaking after a special Cabinet meeting at Government House, Anutin said agencies and organisers could continue with planned activities where appropriate.

However, he asked for cooperation in ensuring that such events begin with participants standing in tribute as the first part of the programme.

The Prime Minister also said overseas official trips by Cabinet members would continue according to their original schedules.

The guideline was issued after the Bureau of the Royal Household announced the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

It is intended to allow activities across different sectors to continue in a manner that is appropriate to the national mood and the current circumstances.

Authorities are expected to provide further guidance where necessary, while members of the public and relevant agencies have been advised to follow official information closely.